Pomeroon River double murder: Injured family members remain hospitalised

Four persons – two children and two adults – remain hospitalised after they were brutally chopped by a 15-year-old relative on August 16 at Bat Creek, Pomeroon River in Region Two.

Regional Commander Crystal Robinson told this publication that the four persons are in a stable condition and are recovering.

She was, however, unable to say whether the children are still in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

On August 16, the knife-wielding teen attacked and killed his three-year-old nephew and his 55-year-old brother-in-law; he had also stabbed his two sisters along with two other children, ages one and six.

Reports are that young man went berserk and stabbed his brother-in-law Ramdat Singh and his three-year-old nephew, Kissoon Williams. Singh was pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital while the young child succumbed to his injuries whilst receiving medical attention.

After committing the act, the teen fled the area. However, he was later found and arrested in the presence of his father.

A search was conducted on the teen and police found stab wounds to the chest and a cut around his neck.

The teen confessed that he attempted to take his own life.

Investigations are ongoing.