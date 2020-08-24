No new development in murder investigation of Good Hope woman

More than three weeks after the gruesome murder of 52-year-old Waheeda Shamshudeen of Good Hope, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), the police are yet to make an arrest.

After the death of the mother of eight, the police had detained four persons, inclusive of the persons who the family had suspected, but they were all released.

Regional Commander Errol Watts, when contacted on Saturday, explained that the investigation is active but has no new development.

Shamshudeen was found dead by her son-in-law, who went to take her to visit her son who was hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital after he was brutally chopped by their neighbour. This occurred just a day after the woman received death threats from the same neighbour, with whom she was not on talking terms.

She was found on August 6 with a dent to her head, her neck was severed, and a plastic bag was placed over her face. Her body was also covered with a sheet.

The woman’s son-in-law, Leon Parahoo, a minibus driver of Zeelugt, East Bank Essequibo (EBE), said when he went to pick up his mother-in-law, he made several calls to her, but all of the calls went unanswered.

As such, he went into the woman’s house, and it was then he made the gruesome discovery.

The family had told this publication that they were convinced that the neighbour had something to do with the woman’s death since he would usually threaten to kill her.

The two families have not been on speaking terms for about 28 years due to a land dispute.