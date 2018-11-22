Pomeroon farmer slapped with cocaine possession charge

A Lower Pomeroon, Region Two farmer was remanded to prison by Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Thursday after he was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

Thirty-seven-year-old, Wayne Correria was found with 2.2 kilograms of cocaine at his Pomeroon River Landing home on November 20, 2018.

According to the facts of the case, Correia was arrested after members of the Police Narcotics Branch swooped down at his home and discovered the cocaine hidden in a wooden box in his workshop.

Another quantity of the said drugs was also later found hidden in another cooler under his bed. He will return to court on December 10.