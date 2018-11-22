Sophia Miner arraigned with murder of girlfriend

A Sophia, Greater Georgetown miner who is being accused of murdering and burying his girlfriend was on Thursday arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts for the capital offence.

Trevor Alleyne, 27, of South Sophia, Greater Georgetown was not allowed to plea to the indictable charge which alleged that between October 1 and November 15, 2018, he murdered Patricia David and buried her body in a shallow grave at Eye Lash Backdam, North West District.

Alleyne was remanded to prison and is expected to make his next appearance before the Matthews Ridge Magistrate Court on February 5, 2019.

David went missing for several weeks and it was only until relatives reported the case to the police, her body was found in a shallow grave.

When arrested, the suspect told investigators that he and the now dead woman had an altercation during which he battered the woman.

The couple later went to bed but the following morning, the woman was found in a motionless state and as such, he buried the body.