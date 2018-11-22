New Diamond/Grove Primary School cleaners paid 2 months outstanding salaries

…while Zeeburg school cleaners have to await increases

Since the matter has recently been highlighted by INews regarding the non-payment of salaries to school cleaners attached to the New Diamond/Grove Primary School, the Guyana Public Service Union (GPSU) has disclosed that the cleaners have since received two months salaries.

GPSU’s Vice President Dawn Gardener revealed that salaries have been paid for the months of August and September to the cleaners, however; they are still awaiting payments for the month of October.

Gardener however noted that the Union will continue to represent the interests of the cleaners to ensure that they are paid the additional monies.

It was previously reported that cleaners attached to the New Diamond/Grove Primary School had not received their salaries since August 2018.

The report which was made by the school’s head teacher, Wendy Chichester, revealed that the workers have been reporting for duty at the school from 08:00h to 16:00h, five days a week.

In a post via Facebook, Chichester had indicated that the workers were currently living off funds gathered for them by the school, through mini fundraising activities.

It was also reported that cleaners attached to the Zeeburg Secondary School were not being paid a salary increase granted by the government.

Those workers were working the stipulated time outlined by the government, that is from 7:30 to 16:00h daily but were reportedly still awaiting the promised increase.

Addressing this, Gardener disclosed that Region Three (3) is not yet in receipt of instructions to be paid the increases to date even as cleaners across other sections of the country are already benefitting.

She also noted that GPSU has since been making attempts to seek an audience with the Regional Authority and this is expected to be done shortly.

President of GPSU, Patrick Yarde was the first to be contacted by this online news with the plight of the cleaners.

The Union head had noted that his continued dissatisfaction with the treatment of school cleaners across Guyana.

In 2017 and early 2018, sweeper/cleaners across Guyana had staged several protest actions calling for better salaries.

According to them, the treatment being meted out to them by the government was one that would not be accepted any longer.