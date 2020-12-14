Politically motivated SOCU charges against Ashni Singh, Winston Brassington dismissed

The politically motivated charges that were filed against Dr Ashni Singh and Winston Brassington by the Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) under the previous administration have been dismissed.

This was confirmed by one of their attorneys, Sase Gunraj.

Singh, who previously served as Finance Minister and is now serving as senior minister with responsibility for finance, along with Brassington, who was the former head of NICIL, were charged in relation to the sale of several State lands.

However, their attorneys had argued that the charges were politically motivated, frivolous and had no merit.

More details to come…