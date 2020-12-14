6-Y-O girl found unconscious in swamp near home

A six-year-old girl was on Sunday afternoon found in an unconscious state in a swampy area near her Goed Bananen Land, East Canje Berbice.

The child lives with her 25-year-old mother, a housewife. Her grandparents live at the same location but in a separate house.

The girl’s mother and father are separated but the father was given visitation rights to spend time with his daughter every Sunday.

On the day in question, the father contacted the mother at around 08:00hrs and made arrangements to pick up the girl.

According to the mother, she prepared the child for her father to pick her up and left her in the yard playing.

At the time, the child’s grandmother was at her home doing house chores and last saw her about 11:30hrs.

However, at around 12:30hrs when the grandfather made checks for the child, he did not find her.

As a result, a search party was immediately formed by relatives and friends who combed the entire area and at around 14:00hrs, the grandfather found the girl submerged in a swampy area which is located about 500ft away from the house.

She was subsequently picked up in an unconscious state and rushed to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where she was seen and examined by a doctor who admitted her as a patient and later referred her to Georgetown Public Hospital, where she is presently admitted and is undergoing treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.