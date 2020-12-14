Authorities probing reports of boy, 6, who accidentally consumed grandmother’s medication

A six-year-old boy went berserk after drinking his mentally ill grandmother’s medication at their Main Street, East Canje, Berbice home.

Reports are the incident occurred on Wednesday last when the mentally ill woman and her grandson were locked in the house by the woman’s 24-year-old daughter.

This publication was told that the grandmother was seen with marks of violence about her upper body when her 24-year-old daughter finally returned after neighbours called to inform her that there was a commotion at her home.

Neighbours told this publication that the child was heard screaming while the grandmother was heard shouting at someone to stop beating him.

Assuming that it was bandits in the house, neighbours rushed to the over but the door was locked and they could not get in. They then telephoned the woman’s daughter, who arrived shortly after.

It was then that it was revealed that the child drank his grandmother’s medication. The grandmother is a patient at the National Psychiatric Hospital clinic, where she gets her medical supplies.

Meanwhile, the child was admitted as a patient at the New Amsterdam Hospital and was released on Friday. The Child Care and Protection Agency has since been notified and is investigating the incident.

When this publication visited the home on Saturday, the 54-year-old woman was locked in the house alone. Neighbours related that this is not the first time such an incident has occurred.