Police uncover another kidnapping hoax

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

On the 21st March 2022, a domestic worker of West Bank Demerara reported to Brickdam Police Station that she was in the company of a female friend of Phoenix Park, West Bank Demerara and others about 04:20hrs on 2022-03-21 at the Timehri bus park when a taxi from a popular service came up. She stated that her friend went up to the car and the driver of the car snatched her and pulled her into the front passenger seat of the car and the car drove away under suspicious circumstances.

She also claimed that she later received a text message from the alleged victim’s phone saying “you have to come and find her or I will kill her”.

Following the said report, on 2022-03-23 police ranks went to a home at No1 Village, Corentyne, Berbice where the alleged kidnapped victim was located in company of a male who said he is a construction worker of Kuru Kuru, Linden Highway.

They were both arrested, detained and questioned by investigators where the alleged victim – among other things – stated that she did not send any message to anyone’s phone and more so, she was not kidnapped.

She also stated that her male friend asked her to accompany him to Berbice which she did voluntarily and whilst in Berbice she learnt from her mother that her friend told her that she was kidnapped. She stated that she told her mother she was not kidnapped and that she went to Berbice of her own free will.

The male also gave a written statement supporting the story of the alleged victim.

Several other persons were questioned by the police as the probe continues. This is the third such report that investigators of Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters, Eve Leary have been working on in the space of three days that have proven to be false.