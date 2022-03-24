Guyanese engineers in Singapore for FPSO training

Seven graduate engineers hired by SBM Offshore have arrived in Singapore for hands-on training on the Prosperity FPSO vessel, which is being constructed to support the Payara development in the Stabroek Block, offshore Guyana.

The five men and two women arrived in Singapore on Monday. In August last year they travelled to the Netherlands where they spent six months undergoing training in different areas, while also working with the team designing the vessel.

The graduate engineers returned to Guyana in February before the final stint of training.

“While in the Netherlands we were placed into different departments; we worked with engineers on drawings and so on. In Singapore, we will be more focused on construction,” Tanisha Selby said.

Her colleague Kishaun Lall spoke about his expectations for the Singapore leg.

“That is where the real excitement is I would say, the construction aspect of it. Being a civil engineer by profession it would definitely pique my interest to see how all these large modules are being constructed, the different processes a company like SBM Offshore would use on an international scale compared to what we have in Guyana.”

The other graduate engineers are Malik Lewis, Raymond Luckhoo, Paula Ceres, Daniel Troyer, and Andy Sattan. They were recruited from the University of Guyana in 2021 after undergoing a rigorous vetting process.

SBM Offshore has said it intends to repeat the programme given how well it has been going and the clear benefits being derived.

At the conclusion of the 18-month programme the graduates are to be fully immersed in the company’s Guyana operations in roles that they are firstly most interested in, and secondly, which fit their background and areas of training.