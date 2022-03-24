Unlicensed teen now gets $1.5M bail for deadly De Willem accident

Teenager Matthew Ambedkar, who was initially remanded to prison for the deadly De Willem, West Coast Demerara (WCD) accident which claimed the lives of three persons, has now been released on $1.5M bail.

The 19-year-old was on March 11, 2022 not required to plead to the indictable charges of causing death by dangerous driving when he appeared at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Seepaul Ali.

However, the charges were reread to him today after the Administration of Justice Act (AJA) was applied. Ambedkar was represented by Attorneys Dexter Todd and Dexter Smartt.

The young man was ordered to lodge his passport and return to court on April 26 for statements.

Ambedkar, of Tuschen Housing Scheme, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) who was not a licensed driver at the time of the accident which occurred on the evening of March 7.

Reports are that the teen was driving at a fast rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the Sharmila Harrykissoon Sports Bar thus resulting in the death of Carlito Gobinlall, 23, a Venezuelan national; Ayube Mohammed, 44, a fisherman of Meten-Meer-Zorg, WCD and Kiram Rampersaud, 41, of Zeeburg.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the teenager was racing with another vehicle at the time of the fatal crash.

Following the accident, police have confirmed that a breathalyser test was administered on the teenager but there were no traces of alcohol in his system.