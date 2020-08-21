Police to probe alleged criminal conduct of Lowenfield, Mingo

See below full statement from the Guyana Police Force

The Guyana Police Force wishes to inform the general public that on today’s date, the 21st August, 2020, formal reports were received which alleged criminal conduct by Mr. Keith Lowenfield, Mr. Clairmont Mingo and others in relation to the March, 2nd, 2020, General and Regional Elections and events subsequent thereto.

As a result, legal advice was obtained from the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) and the Guyana Police Force was advised to launch a comprehensive investigation into these allegations in accordance with its mandate.

The DPP has further indicated that in the exercise of powers vested in her under Article 187 of the Constitution, she will take over the private criminal charges currently pending in the Magistrate’s Court in relation to the March 2nd, 2020, General and Regional Elections and its aftermath.