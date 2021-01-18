Police, robbery suspect exchange gunfire at Bachelor’s Adventure

Police officers and a robbery suspect today opened fire at each other during a confrontation at Bachelor’s Adventure, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

A statement from the Guyana Police Force said, acting on information received, ranks intercepted a motorcar at Church Road, Bachelor’s Adventure, ECD when the 24-year-old robbery suspect opened fire on them.

“The ranks were on mobile patrol duties when they received information that the suspect who is wanted in connection with several robberies committed between Mahaica, and Vigilance, ECD was in a motorcar along with several other males, all suspected to be armed,” the GPF explained.

The cops, upon identifying the motorcar, signalled the driver to stop.

However, the driver attempted to drive away, and in the process, he crashed into the police vehicle.

The robbery suspect subsequently discharged a round in the direction of the ranks, who then returned fire.

The suspect then exited the vehicle and discharged another round whilst trying to escape.

This cause the ranks to fire several shots in the direction of the suspect, who appeared to be hit in the process.

The suspected criminal then ran into an unoccupied yard where he escaped into the dense vegetation at the back of the yard.

The premises was searched and a red haversack with suspected blood stains was discovered in the yard.

“Checks were made in the vicinity and surrounding area for the suspect but were unsuccessful,” the GPF said.

The motorcar was lodged for analysis at the Cove and John Police Station. Investigations are ongoing.