Boat captain drowns after colliding with wharf

A boat captain is now dead after the boat he was operating collided with a wharf in the Berbice River, causing him to fall overboard and drown.

The incident incident occurred at around 01:00h on Saturday in the vicinity of Kimbia, Berbice River.

However, the man’s body was found at around 02:00h on today.

He has been identified as 49-year-old James Bender of Sand Hill, Berbice River.

At the time of the incident there was another man in the boat and after the mishap he went to the Deputy Toshao of Kimbia Toshao and reported the matter.

INews was told that the boat captain was under the influence of alcohol whilst he was operating the boat.

Investigations are ongoing.