Police destroy close to 170Kg of ganja along Berbice River

Police in Regional Division 10 on Sunday destroyed close to 170 kilograms of cannabis during an operation at Ebibi, Berbice River.

Police stated that the narcotics eradication exercise lasted close to five hours and saw the destruction of about four acres of ganja under cultivation.

The farm comprised 132 beds and each bed had about 76 plants, ranging from twelve inches to five feet in height. A total of 10,032 Cannabis plants, with an average weight of 334.4 lbs or 151.681 Kilograms, were found and destroyed.

In addition, 34 pounds of 15.4 kilograms of dried ganja were set on fire. In addition, a makeshift camp was also destroyed by the police. At the time of the raid, no one was arrested.

