Police continue search for suspect in Eccles shooting

The probe is continuing into the shooting incident on Tuesday at the property of photographer Keron Bruce – who was charged with a cybercrime offence relating to the social media cartoon character “Mudwata”.

On Thursday, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) stated that no suspect had been arrested as yet, but investigations were continuing.

The home of the 36-year-old resident of Eccles, East Bank Demerara EBD), was riddled with several rounds about 22:27h by an unidentified male on a motorcycle who was armed with a firearm.

The incident was reported to the Police at 23:10h, and the scene was visited a few minutes later by ranks from Providence Police Station, EBD.

The victim resides in a single-storey concrete structure facing East in public view. It is in a well-fenced yard on the western side of a road that runs from North to South. The victim is also the owner of a white PitBull motor bus which was parked facing north on the eastern side of his yard.

On the date and time mentioned, Bruce was in his bed when he heard eight loud explosions coming from the eastern direction.

“After the explosions stopped, the victim said he peeked outside and observed the perpetrator on a motorcycle as he was about to ride away from the scene and escape. The victim then went outside, where he observed that his bus was damaged from the gunshots fired. The eastern side of his house was also damaged,” the Police Force stated.

Checks were made for anything of evidential value and eight spent shells were found. “Checks were also made for a possible suspect, but this has so far proved futile.

Statements were taken and the investigations are ongoing,” the Police added.

Bruce is before the courts accused of being the person behind the social media cartoon character “Mudwata”, who, according to the Police, has made slanderous publications about several persons, contrary to the Cybercrime Act.

