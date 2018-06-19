Police, auditors to probe “misappropriation of funds and blatant attempts to steal” at Public Health Ministry

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence today (Tuesday) warned senior employees to look out for police detectives and Finance Ministry internal auditors, who will soon begin investigations into the “misappropriation of funds and the blatant attempts to steal” public funds.

Minister Lawrence had told employees when she took over the mantle in January 2017 that she would not tolerate dishonest employees.

According to a media release issued moments ago by the ministry, in a frank discourse with senior MOPH officials, Lawrence raised questions about “blatant attempts to steal” and other brazen dishonest acts perpetrated by MOPH employees. Lawrence said the police and officials from the Ministry of Finance will carry out open investigations into ongoing corrupt practices by staff members.

“Fraud has been ongoing a long time at the Public Health Ministry”, Lawrence said.

Cautioning programme managers, who appeared stunned by her revelations, Lawrence said, “I am advising you to check what you sign and ensure it meets the regulatory requirements and it is in keeping with your programmes.”

Lawrence reiterated, “I will not compromise on the issue of accountability within the public health sector’.

The Minister did not hide her distaste at employees who have been “sabotaging the Ministry left, right and centre.” Some workers have even been sending missives on internal MOPH matters to persons outside the Public Service Structure, Lawrence revealed.

She indicated that letter writers will shortly have the opportunity to “bring the evidence” to support their claims.

Less threatening, but equally toxic she said is the issue of insubordination, which is rife among some categories of employees.