Pensioner sentenced to 20 years for raping 4-year-old girl

A pensioner was earlier today sentenced to 20 years imprisonment after he admitted to raping a four-year-old girl back in 2016.

Gregory Ramkissoon, 63, also called “Skeage” confessed to raping the child when he appeared before Justice Simone Morris-Ramlall at the High Court.

The prosecution stated that on January 4, 2016, Ramkissoon had engaged in sexual activity with a 4-year-old girl. Upon imposing the sentence, Justice Morris-Ramlall considered the age of the accused and more so, he did not waste the court’s time.

Although he was sentenced to 20 years, he will be eligible for parole after 15 years. INews understands that he is also serving jail time for assault committed on the same 4-year-old.

Ramkissoon was represented by attorney at law, Ravindra Mohabir while the state was represented by Tuanna Hardy and Sarah Martin.