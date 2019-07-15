Brothers slapped with narcotics possession charge

Kevon Thomas and his brother Kevin Thomas, both 23-years-old of Dubally, Upper Berbice Region Six were jointly slapped with a narcotics possession charge when they appeared before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan on Monday.

The brothers denied the charge which stated that on July 9, 2019 at Hururu Upper Berbice River, they had 2.38 kilograms of marijuana in their possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police Prosecutor Gordon Mansfield told the court that on the day in question, ranks of the Kwakwani Police Station acting on information received travelled to the Berbice River where they observed a wooden boat with four occupants.

A search was conducted on the boat during which a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be narcotics were found in a haversack.

The men were cautioned and arrested. They were subsequently taken to the Kwakwani Police Station where they claimed ownership and the charges were instituted.

The Prosecutor objected to bail on the grounds of the prevalence of the offence and the penalty the charge attracts.

As such, they were remanded to prison and the case was adjourned to August 2, 2019 at the Kwakwani Magistrate’s Courts.