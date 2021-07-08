Pensioner attacked and robbed on her way to clinic

A 68-year-old woman of Thomas Street, Georgetown was on Wednesday morning attacked and robbed by four bandits as she was making her way to the clinic.

The incident occurred at around 05:00h on Thomas and New Market Streets, Georgetown.

As she was walking heading to the clinic, she noticed four identifiable men riding on two motorcycles on New Market Street.

They then turned around and rode up in front of her where one of the perpetrators began to hit her about the body.

He then relieved her of her handbag which contained her phone and $72,000 in cash.

The bandits then made good their escape on the said motorcycles.

Investigations are ongoing.