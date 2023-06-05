Pedestrian killed in Mon Repos accident

A 67-year-old pedestrian was on Sunday killed in an accident along the Mon Repos Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) which occurred at around 21:20h.

Dead is Muntaz Alli, of Lot 37 Mon Repos North, ECD.

Police said he was struck down by motorcar PMM 9156 which was being driven by a 48-year-old resident of Helena Mahaica, ECD.

A police statement detailed that motorcar PMM 9156 was proceeding east along the southern side of the northern carriageway at an alleged rate of speed about 70kmh at the time of the accident.

Police said the driver alleged that he saw a male pushing his bicycle from south to north across the road in the path of his vehicle. On seeing that, the driver applied brakes and pulled north to avoid a collision but despite his effort, the right-side front of his vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

As such, the pedestrian fell onto the road surface where he received injuries about his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition and escorted to Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Meanwhile, a breathalyser test conducted on the driver read .008% BAC micrograms.

