Pedestrian fatally struck by fire tender while trying to cross road

Police are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 22:30hrs yesterday on the # 72 Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice, involving a Guyana Fire Service Tender and pedestrian; Mahendra Haricharran, 33, of # 71 Village, Corentyne.

According to the GPF in a statement today, the fire tender PVV 2027 which is based at the Skeldon Fire Station and driven by a 33-year-old fireman of Budhan Housing Scheme, West Canje, Berbice was responding to a fire at # 51 Village when it collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the road from west to east.

The pedestrian was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver who has passed a breathalyzer test, is in custody assisting the investigation.