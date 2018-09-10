CPL introducing Decision Referral System for semis, finale

The Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will be introducing the Decision Referral System (DRS) for the semi-final and final of the tournament.

The last two matches of the tournament will take place on 14 and 16 September and will take place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

Each team will be allowed one unsuccessful review per innings and they will be able to review all methods of dismissal.

Speaking about the introduction of the system for the last two matches of the tournament Pete Russell, COO of the Hero CPL, said: “The final matches of the Hero CPL are so important and it is vital that all decisions are as accurate as possible. We are reviewing the possibility of making DRS available for all matches in 2019.”