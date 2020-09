Accountant Paul Cheong has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil).

The last Chairman of GuyOil was Mark Bender.

Meanwhile, the other Board Members are Shameer Hussain, Abina Moore, Vishnu Bandhu, Akanni Blair, and Dru Bahadur.

The appointments took effect August 27, 2020 and will last for a period of one year, ending August 26, 2021.

Cheong was also recently appointed Chairman of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).