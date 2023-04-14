Passengers make narrow escape after bus bursts into flames at Ituni

Passengers this morning escaped unharmed after the minibus in which they were travelling burst into flames along the Ituni trail, Region Ten (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

The incident occurred at around 07:00hrs while the minibus was en route to Linden.

The driver said as he was travelling along the trail, the bus made contact with a metal object on the roadway which then struck the gas tank.

The driver said he immediately stopped the vehicle to investigate and simultaneously, passengers began to exit the bus.

Shortly after, the vehicle burst into flames.

No injuries were reported.

