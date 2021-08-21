Partially decomposed body found on Port Mourant Public Road

The partially decomposed body of a man was discovered on the Port Mourant Public Road in Berbice around 16:30hrs on Friday.

The deceased, who Police say is identifiable, was shoeless and dressed in a black T-shirt and brownish jeans. However his identity is unknown at this time.

It was reported that ranks at the Whim Police Station were reliably informed that an unidentifiable male was seen lying motionless in a drain on the northern side of the Port Mourant Public Road.

Upon arrival, the police observed the male of East Indian descent motionless as reported.

The lifeless body was escorted to the Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was officially pronounced dead.

His remains are stored at Ramoo’s Funeral Home awaiting identification and post-mortem examination.

It was noted that due to the decomposing state of the body, police were unable to detect any marks of violence.

This is a developing story.