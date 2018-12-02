Paris Protest could prompt state of emergency

French President Emmanuel Macron is chairing an urgent security meeting, following a day of riots by hundreds of anti-government protesters.

A government spokesperson said a state of emergency could be imposed to tackle the unrest. Protests over fuel tax have grown into general anger at higher living costs.

Police said another person died in the protests bringing to three the number of fatalities since the demonstrations started more than two weeks ago.

Saturday’s protests centred on Paris, where some demonstrators have remained peaceful, but others clashed with police and scaled the Arc de Triomphe.

More than 100 people were injured in the capital, including 23 members of the security forces. Police say more than 400 people were arrested.

Macron returned from the G20 summit in Argentina on Sunday morning and went straight to the Arc de Triomphe to assess the damage. He is meeting the prime minister, interior minister and top security service officials at the presidential palace. (BBC)