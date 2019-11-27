Parent attacks teacher at Winfer Gardens Primary School

A teacher of the Winfer Gardens Primary School, Georgetown had to be taken to the hospital for medical treatment after she was attacked by a parent.

Yolanda Jackson, a Grade One teacher, was approached by the parent who became abusive towards her.

It is unclear what caused the parent to react in that manner.

Persons who witnessed the incident, including students, recalled that the teacher was “dragged on the floor”, “kicked, punched” and “slammed”.

While her injuries were not critical, Jackson was bleeding from her head, with cuts and bruises about her body.

A report was filed with the police. The Ministry of Education is also said to be investigating the matter.