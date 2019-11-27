Elderly man remanded on illegal gun possession charge

Eighty-year-old Carl Vanrossum, a trader of Lot 196 Mocha, East Bank Demerara, was on Wednesday arraigned before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on a gun related charge.

Vanrossum denied the charge when he appeared before Principle Magistrate Faith McGusty.

The charge stated that on November 25, 2019 at South Road, Georgetown, he had in his possession one .38 revolver when he was not the holder of firearm licence enforced at the time.

Vanrossum was repressed by Attorney-at-law Stanley Moore who contended that his client was taking the gun to the police station, after he found the gun in a pile of garbage but was arrested in the process and argued that bail should be granted.

Facts presented by the prosecutor stated that on the day in question, police ranks received information that a man was walking along South Road with a gun in a plastic bag.

The court heard that a van-load of policemen went to the location given and made contact with the man. The ranks then carried out a search on the man and the gun was found in a plastic bag. He was arrested and charged for the offence.

Vanrossum was remanded to prison and his next court appearance is scheduled for December 11.