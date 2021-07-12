Paramakatoi man knifed to death during argument over cook

A man of Paramakatoi Village, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was on Sunday evening knifed to death during an argument with the suspect over a woman

The dead man has only been identified as Damieon called “Wild Buck”. The 27-year-old suspect has since been arrested.

At around 20:30hrs at Ithaki Backdam, Mazaruni River, the victim and suspect – who worked together at a mining camp – got into an argument.

Police said the duo had an argument over the way the suspect was treating the woman who was employed as a cook at the mining camp.

The disagreement resulted in a fight between the two men, during which the suspect pulled out a knife and stabbed the man to his neck.

The victim was escorted to Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are ongoing.