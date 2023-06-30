Palms Rehabilitation Center receives $5.2M bus from U.S. Embassy

In the spirit of partnership and goodwill between Guyana and the United States, the United States Embassy in Georgetown donated a 17-seat passenger bus to the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security, valued at of $25K USD ($5.2M GYD).

Dr. Vindhya Persaud, Minister of Human Services and Social Security and U.S. Ambassador to Guyana, Sarah-Ann Lynch participated in the official handover ceremony at the, at the Palms Rehabilitation Center, Brickdam on June 30, 2023.

Minister Persaud expressed, “I’d like to say how very much we welcome this very tangible present to this institution that is the home of our senior citizens. In fact, it houses over 200 senior citizens and we will make use of this mode of transportation very quickly because the geriatric population will use it to go to the hospital for treatment or any other place for therapy as well as the new programme set to unfold later in the year where we look at taking senior citizens for recreational and exercise activities.”

Minister Persaud continued, “We are happy to have this partnership.”

Ambassador Lynch stated, “You may notice that this bus is right-hand drive, even though vehicles in the United States are left-hand drive. That’s because this vehicle was shipped to Guyana from Japan, where it was previously used on Department of Defense military bases located there. And now, it’s found a new purpose in Guyana, where it will be used to transport people with limited mobility to medical appointment and other necessary activities. Hey-it’s better than squeezing into a minibus and being told to “small up yourself!”

“This vehicle reflects the U.S. Embassy’s continued commitment to the people of Guyana and assist where we can support Guyana’s health needs. I hope it serves the Palms Rehabilitation Center well,” Ambassador Lynch continued.

This donation, which was made through the Department of Defense Humanitarian Assistance Program and will support transportation for the elderly, as well as others with limited mobility. The U.S. Embassy is pleased to contribute to the social services offered by the Government of Guyana to senior citizens who have contributed immensely to its development.

--- ---