Overseas-based Guyanese struck down and killed by minibus

A 53-year-old man is now dead after he was struck down by a minibus last evening at the intersection of High and Princes Streets, Georgetown.

Dead is Veda Prakash Faudar, a Canadian-based Guyanese, who was staying at Lombard Street, Werk-en-Rust, Georgetown.

At the time of the accident which occurred at around 18:20h, Faudar and a colleague were standing on the eastern side of High Street.

The minibus driver told investigators that he was travelling at around 45kmph, heading south along High Street when Faudar suddenly attempted to cross the road.

In so doing, the man walked into the path of the minibus and was knocked down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A notice of intended prosecution has been served on the driver, a 30-year-old resident of Supply, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Investigations are ongoing.