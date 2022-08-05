Over 3kg ganja found during Police raids

The police have unearthed over three kilograms of cannabis during separate operations in Bartica, Region Seven, and Swan on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

Police stated that a team of policemen conducted a search of several houses in the 4 Miles Squatting including that of a 41-year-old businessman where nothing illegal was found in the house.

A further search was done in a clump of bushes about 50 feet away from the man’s house where the ganja was found buried. The narcotics was retrieved and amounted to 1.056 kilograms. The businessman was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.5 kilograms of ganja was found during an operation at Swan, Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The illegal drug was found in a clump of bushes in close proximity to Marudi Creek.

No one was arrested as investigations continue.