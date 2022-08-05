Eve Leary fire was electrical in origin – probe reveals 

Please see full release issued by the Guyana Police Force:

The Guyana Fire Service has completed its investigation into the fire which ravaged the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), located at the Guyana Police Force Headquarters Annex, Rabbit Walk, Eve Leary on November 20, 2021.

Based on the fire pattern, evidence gathered, eye witnesses, and scene examination the fire was ruled as electrical in origin.

The GFS wishes to remind homeowners and business owners to be vigilant on the issue of overloading electrical circuits and to turn off electrical appliances when not in use.