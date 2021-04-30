Over 1700 active Covid-19 cases

There are over 1700 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the country, according to the Ministry of Health’s daily dashboard.

The dashboard revealed that 177 new cases recorded recorded today, taking the total positive cases recorded since the pandemic hit Guyana to 13,283.

Fifteen infected persons are receiving care in the ICU, 85 are in institutional isolation and 1679 are isolating at home.

A total of 13 are in institutional quarantine. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries stands at 11,208 while the death toll has climbed to 296.