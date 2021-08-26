Over 150 employed as construction of young professionals’ homes starts in Linden

The construction of 40 young professionals’ homes has begun in Linden, Region 10 (Upper Demerara-Berbice).

Government has commenced the first phase of the 1000 homes initiative at Amelia’s Ward, Linden, aimed at equipping young professionals with their own homes.

The President Irfaan Ali initiative is being executed under the Housing and Water Ministry.

President Ali, in a social media post on Wednesday, noted that more than 150 persons from the community are employed under the project.

According to the Head of State, all of the materials being used are sourced from businesses in Linden, as he pointed out that this is one of several such projects being executed countrywide.

The Linden project at Amelia’s Ward, which commenced last Friday, is being undertaken by CB Housing, which is tasked with the construction of the first 20 homes, while another company is expected to commence construction of another 20 homes at the location.

According to a representative of CB Housing, 100 percent Lindeners are employed on the project, as was requested by the President.

The representative reassured that all building materials were sourced from stores in the Linden community. CB Housing has sub-contracted approximately 12 contractors to execute works. The construction of the first 20 homes’ project is expected to wrap up at the end of the year.

Meanwhile, also on Wednesday, Housing and Water Minister Collin Croal visited the site to witness the symbolic “concrete pour” which signals the commencement of the project.

In a subsequent statement, the Central Housing and Planning Authority said that Croal engaged the contractors and workers on site, as they forged ahead with works. Already, several foundations have been set for the first 20 single elevated 2-bedroom homes.

According to a statement from CH&PA, Croal said the project is aimed at transforming lives, raising the standard of living, and fostering economic growth within the region.

Meanwhile, under the second half of the Ministry’s 2021 work programme, the mining town will see an injection of $40 million dollars, which will go towards road rehabilitation and upgrades in Amelia’s Ward and Wisroc, the statement said. It also noted that under the 2022 work programme, some $100 million will be expended to put in the necessary infrastructure in virgin lands which were recently acquired by the agency for new housing development. Some 8000 acres of land will be outfitted with roads, access bridges, water, and electrical network for allocation.

Lands are also being sought for housing development to meet the housing demands in Kwakwani.