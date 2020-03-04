‘Otisha’ charged with robbery

Popular cross-dresser Otis “Otisha” Pearson, who is no stranger to the courts, made another court appearance at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts on Tuesday, this time slapped with a robbery charge.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge which stated that on November 20, 2019, at Sandy Babb Street, Kitty, Georgetown, he robbed Dane Peters of G$100,000 while using personal violence. The charge was read by Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus.

The prosecution did not object to bail and as such, the accused was released on G$70,000 bail and was ordered to report to the Kitty Police Station every Friday until the hearing and conclusion of the trial.

The case was adjourned to March 16, 2020.

Back in 2018, the said defendant was committed to stand trial at the Demerara High Court to face a rape indictment committed against a 14-year-old boy.

The LGBT personality was arrested in March of 2018, after accusations were levelled against him with regards to his involvement in sexual activity with minor boys.