Opposition congratulates Guyana on securing seat on UN Security Council

See full statement from APNU/AFC Opposition:

The APNU+AFC Parliamentary Opposition welcomes the announcement that Guyana has once again secured a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council for 2024-2025

The international security landscape presents complex challenges that require concerted global efforts to address. We in the APNU+AFC believe in managing these challenges through the rule of international law and constructive dialogue among nations. Guyana’s appointment to the Security Council provides us with an opportunity to advocate for these principles and contribute meaningfully to the Council’s work.

We are proud to note that this will be Guyana’s third time serving on the Security Council, having served in 1975-1976 and 1982-1983.

We express our gratitude to our dedicated Foreign Service personnel for their efforts in this regard as well as to the international community for their support throughout Guyana’s bid for this prestigious seat.

We also extend our congratulations to the other elected states, Algeria, the Republic of Korea, Sierra Leone, and Slovenia.

Hon. Amanza Walton-Desir, M.P.

Shadow Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, APNU+AFC Parliamentary Opposition

