Man confesses to robbing businessman of millions; money recovered

A suspect has been arrested and millions of dollars in cash have been recovered following a break and enter and larceny committed on a businessman of Hubu, Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara).

Police said the incident occurred between Monday and Tuesday.

The businessman reported that a total of $2.3 million was discovered missing after his business premises was opened on today

At 06:50hrs, an employee reported to the premises for work and discovered the bathroom window was opened.

The worker then entered the storeroom, where he discovered the window and the door there were also opened.

Upon checking around the business place, it was discovered that the cash was missing.

The police were called in and CCTV footage was reviewed which captured the theft.

As investigations got underway, police went to the home of the suspect, a 23-year-old man, where searches were carried out in his home but nothing was found. He was later arrested and escorted to Parika Police Station as investigations continued.

At about 18:00hrs on Tuesday, the suspect finally confessed to police that he had indeed committed the offence and then led ranks to a home located at Hubu, East Bank Essequibo where he showed them a black plastic bag hidden in a washing machine which contained a large sum of money.

Inside the bag, police discovered a quantity of cash amounting to $2,120,000, which was then taken to the Parika Police Station.

The recovered cash was lodged and the suspect remains in custody assisting with investigations.

