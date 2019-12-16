OPINION: EYEWITNESS

In search of…
Motorcyclist dies following 2-vehicle smash-up in NA
Twenty-eight-year-old Deen Grenville of Stanleytown, New Amsterdam succumbed to his injuries while receiving medical attention at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH) following an accident...
Driver, conductor caught on camera dancing in moving bus charged
The driver and conductor of minibus bearing registration number BYY 1309 who were caught on video acting in a reckless and dangerous manner were...
Magistrate Alex Moore recuses self from Marcus Bisram case
As the case involving Marcus Bisram continues at the Springlands Magistrate’s Court on Monday, Magistrate Alex Moore informed the court that he was instructed...
12 homeless after fire guts Plaisance home
Twelve persons are now homeless after fire completely gutted a dwelling house at Graham Street Plaisance, East Coast Demerara earlier today. The lower flat of...
Guyana only country to signal participation in ICJ’s oral hearings
Oral Hearings on jurisdiction in the case of the long-running border controversy between Guyana and Venezuela are set for March 23, 2020, but Guyana...
In search of… …legitimacy Reacting to a stinging critique of the PNC under Granger degutting of the Foreign Service, one long-standing defender of Burnham, Bacchus, took...
‘People watching on TV cannot dictate the game’ – Kohli on controversial Jadeja wicket
“We could have been 15-20 runs ahead had something not happened out there in the end" At the end of India's loss to West Indies,...
No leads in brothers’ murder at Father’s Beach
More than two months have elapsed since the bullet-riddled bodies of two brothers who left their home to fish were discovered at Father’s Beach,...
Rasville man nabbed with 6lbs ganja in Berbice
A 57-year-old man is now in Police custody after he was found in possession of a quantity of marijuana on Saturday evening. The discovery...
Berbice supermarket robbery: Police suspect bandits escaped via Canjie River
Ranks investigating Saturday’s robbery at Chennick and Sons Supermarket and Western Union outlet in East Canje are working on the theory that the six...