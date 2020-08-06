Ocean View Hotel owner claims he still owns building, demands millions in rent

Owner of the Ocean View Hotel, Wilfred Rambarran is claiming that he still owns the building which was compulsorily acquired under the David Granger – administration to be refurbished into an infectious disease hospital.

In a lawyer’s letter to the new government, Rambarran is demanding millions of dollars in rent.

The letter, dated August 6, was sent to Attorney General Anil Nandlall and Health Minister Dr Frank Anthony, by Rambarran’s Attorney Attorney R. Satram.

Rambarran, who is a known APNU/AFC associate, claims that though the previous government issued a Notice of Compulsory Acquisition for the former Ocean View Hotel, he believes it is of no effect because compensation has not been discussed or paid.

The former Granger Government embarked on transforming the flood-prone building into a facility to house Covid-19 patients amid much criticisms, especially since it was in caretaker mode. In fact, the details surrounding the deal were kept secret from the public.

Current Health Minister, Dr Anthony, only yesterday described the facility as a “total disaster”

See full letter below:

See Notice of Compulsory Acquisition for the former Ocean View Hotel: