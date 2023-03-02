No wasteful spending under PPP/C administration – Min. Rodrigues

Unlike its predecessor, the APNU+AFC, Government Minister Susan Rodrigues has argued that there is no wasteful spending under the PPP/C administration and that all of the monies being expended can be linked to benefits for all citizens.

“No wasteful spending…all of the spending that is taking place in our country, it is being invested back into our economy, it is creating jobs and it is investment for the future.”

“When we spend billions of dollars to build a 300MW power plant at Wales, that will be delivered before 2025, to deliver on our commitment to reduce electricity cost by 50%, that is for every single Guyanese.”

The Minister further explained that there is no form of discrimination in any of the spending.

“You tell me how a cash grant for all school children…is discriminatory…how building a highway or highways or a bridge that will bring ease to tens of thousands of Guyanese…is discriminatory…how building hospitals, seven modern hospitals to serve the public, all the people of the country…is discriminatory…how training teachers and improving infrastructure so we deliver quality education to our children who can study in comfort…is discriminatory…show me how the parttime jobs programme is discriminatory.”

The APNU+AFC has been criticised for its billions of dollars in wasteful spending under its five years in government.

Reports indicate that the APNU+AFC expended over one trillion dollars that was partially financed by additional taxes of G$264.8 billion, as well as external debt and domestic debt.

However, the spending by the APNU+AFC Government did not produce jobs for Guyanese, induce more foreign and domestic investments, improve the production of the country’s key sectors, or enhance the well-being of citizens.

