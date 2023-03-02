Essequibo Coast labourer found dead in canal

The body of a 54-year-old man was this morning fished out from a canal at Perseverance, Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam).

The man has been identified as Gharbaran Rampattie also known as “Fill”, a labourer of Lot 8, Perseverance, Essequibo Coast.

Enquiries disclosed that the victim was suffering from epilepsy and was also a known alcoholic.

Reports indicate that on the said day about 01:00h, Rampattie was seen pushing a bicycle, heading to the northern direction in the village.

However, a vendor came out of her yard at about 6:00h the said day and saw the body floating in the canal.

The police were summoned to the scene. There were no marks of violence on the body which was taken to the Suddie Mortuary awaiting a postmortem examination.

