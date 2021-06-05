Newly repaired flash gas compression system being reinstalled on Liza Destiny

After weeks of repairs following recurring technical issues, the newly upgraded flash gas compression system onboard the Liza Destiny Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) has returned to Guyana and is being reinstalled.

This was revealed by ExxonMobil Guyana’s Advisor on Public and Government Affairs, Janelle Persaud, in an operation update on Friday. The flash gas compressor on the Liza Destiny FPSO has been experiencing technical issues since earlier this year.

“The new, upgraded and or repaired components of the flash gas compression system on the Liza Destiny FPSO have arrived offshore Guyana and are being reinstalled. These include a newly designed third stage discharge venturi and upgraded discharge silencer,” Persaud indicated.

She further noted that the team remains on track to complete the reinstallation and start-up of the flash gas compressor later this month.

The third stage-discharge silencer, a key component of the flash gas compression system for the Liza Destiny, has had to be upgraded. Additionally, a redesigned 3rd stage-discharge venturi had to also be manufactured.

These issues had resulted in oil production on the Liza Destiny FPSO in the Stabroek Block offshore Guyana being reduced to 100,000 to 110,000 barrels per day (bpd).

In the meantime, the ExxonMobil Guyana Advisor explained in Friday’s update that the oil major continues to safely manage flaring levels to less than 15 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (Mscfd).

The United States oil giant has come under fire over its increased flaring activities in recent years with environmentalists up in arms over environmental and safety concerns.

In response to mounting pressure, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) last month recalled and modified the Environmental Permit for the Liza-1 Development Project to include, among other things, a fee of US$30 per tonne of excess carbon emissions that is flared – something that was missing from the permit approved by the previous APNU+AFC administration.

As of result of this modification, Exxon will now have to pay the Guyana government some US$1.3 billion for the excess flaring after making an application to continue flaring for a 36-day period, which started on May 26.