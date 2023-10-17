New Amsterdam stores burglarized

Thieves over the weekend reportedly broke into at least three business places in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice Corentyne).

One of the businesses is situated along Pitt Street, which is in the heart of the main shopping area, and another is a shoe store a short distance away.

On Monday morning when workers went to work, they found that their place of employment had been burglarised.

This publication understands that it was the second breakage to that building for the month.

Danzie’s Shoe World, also situated on Strand, was broken into and the owner, Ramroop Rajnauth, said about $1.5M worth of footwear, clothing, and travelling bags were removed from the store.

He pointed out that 25 pairs of Clarks were removed, with most of them being sizes 7 and 7½.

Additionally, the thieves took male, female, and children’s clothing. Travelling bags and haversacks were also part of the loot.

According to Rajnauth, choice pieces of clothing were removed from racks. He said many of the shoes were stored in different storerooms. “They went through and only took the sizes they wanted,” he said. Police are said to be investigating.

