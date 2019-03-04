Netflix releases unscripted series on Mumbai Indians

Netflix on Friday last released “Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians,” an original unscripted series that follows the Indian Premier League’s fan-favorite team, Mumbai Indians, on their tumultuous 2018 IPL season as they sought to defend their 2017 IPL crown.

Produced by Condé Nast Entertainment, the eight-part series is an exclusive look into the world’s second most-watched sport and the unseen action, both on and off the field, including the intense pressure the team faces with the weight of “Maximum City” Mumbai on their shoulders.

The docuseries starts with the 2018 IPL auction, documenting the team’s reorganization, and ends with their dramatic loss as they narrowly miss the IPL playoffs. “Cricket Fever: Mumbai Indians” charts the emotional arc of the team and reveals the never-before-seen journeys of the young yet talented team, led by captain Rohit

Sharma, owners Nita and Akash Ambani and their coach Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene. This is Condé Nast Entertainment’s first international series.

Executive Producers are Al Edgington, Joe LaBracio, Jeremy Finn, Jamie Stewart and James Maby. The series is exclusively available on Netflix to over 139 million paid memberships in 190 countries around the world.

Mumbai Indians led by captain Rohit Sharma and mentored by the world’s greatest cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is the most successful IPL franchisee having won 3 titles (2013, 2015 & 2017) and 2 Champions League titles (2011 & 2014) trophies.

With its strong scouting program Mumbai Indians over the years, have nurtured many young talents like Jasprit Bumrah, Padya brothers Hardik and Krunal, Ambati Rayudu, Yuzvendra Chahal etc who have gone to represent India senior at international competitions. Owned by IndiaWin Sports Pvt. Ltd, a group company of Reliance Industries Ltd, Mumbai Indians is the most followed team in the IPL and enjoys a huge global fan base.

