Neighbour rescues elderly man, children from burning house at Blairmont

A 65-year-old man who is unable to walk after suffering from a stroke, along with his four young grandchildren, were this morning rescued by a neighbour who noticed that their home was on fire.

Fire erupted at the Number Four Blairmont Settlement, West Bank Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) property when the elderly man and his grandchildren, the eldest being five-year-old, were home alone at the time.

The children’s mother, 22-year-old Sumrire Rumitar had gone to the clinic while the husband, 28-year-old cane harvester Seeraj Bishunlall was at work.

The five-year-old was the one who informed his grandfather that there was fire in one of the bedrooms. The grandfather struggled to reach to the front door where he called out for help – but most of the neighbours were at work.

Luckily, a neighbour was around at the time and rushed into the building where he rendered assistance to get the family out of the house.

The family estimates their losses to be roughly $1M.

By the time the Guyana Fire Service (GFS) arrived on scene, the building and its contents were significantly destroyed.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.