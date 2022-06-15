National Hardware opens new $400M superstore

National Hardware Limited (NHL) today opened its new $400 million superstore located next to its existing establishments at Industrial Site Ruimveldt, Greater Georgetown.

This new facility features a wide variety of hardware and industrial products in a more modern setting complemented with spacious aisles and air-conditioning.

NHL’s Managing Director Eddie Boyer, during the commissioning ceremony, expressed that this new store adds to the company’s already impressive establishments – which he contends, provide all of the hardware needs of the country.

“…sometimes I can’t remember what we have in stock, but we have it,” Boyer remarked.

He noted that the design of this newest facility is influenced by NHL’s US-based partner, Do It Best.

“This flagship store, which has been patterned by Do it Best, was designed by Do it Best and this is their modeling…”

A unique factor to consider, Boyer explained, is that the building of the store was done by locals.

“In most countries, Do it Best normally send their people to do these stores but this one, they didn’t because of COVID and we managed to do every single thing locally, all the designing, fitting up the racks, assembling the store, everything…and they were so surprised…,” Boyer revealed.

Meanwhile, delivering feature remarks at the ceremony, Minister of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce Oneidge Walrond posited that an investment of this magnitude speaks to the confidence of the private sector in the Guyanese economy.

“I’m advised that this is significant facility, covering some 10,000sqft of showroom space and 4000sqft of warehousing space…each new establishment, each new expansion, each new investment, serves to confirm your confidence, not only in our country’s economy but also in our stewardship of affairs,” the Minister said.

She noted too that this investment will support the government’s aggressive housing drive.

“Many of the products, which will make their way into thousands of homes, which we, as government, are determined to make available to our citizens, will be supplied by companies such as National Hardware. And in order to make all these products available to citizens, government has reduced, or completely remove taxes of a wide range of building materials,” Walrond reminded.

“The second objective which can be impacted by the establishment and expansion of businesses like this is government’s objective of developing our manufacturing sector to become locally, regionally and internationally competitive.”

“It is here that we have a special opportunity through firms like National Hardware and others like it, to develop, promote, and showcase our quality, locally manufactured building products,” the Minister added.

Also attending the event were President of the American Chamber of Commerce and Industry Guyana (AmCham) Devindra Kissoon and President of the Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI) Timothy Tucker, both of whom congratulated the NHL team on the opening on their newest establishment.

“This partnership has caused National Hardware to embark on a completely new trajectory, a trajectory of greatness of which it was always destined for,” Kissoon remarked.

“Evolution, that is what we are looking at, you’re looking at a family business that is evolving at a rapid pace and to embrace the needs of Guyana and of course Guyanese in general,” Tucker expressed.