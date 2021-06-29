Nandlall elected Chairman of Special Select Committee on Ganja Bill

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, S.C., was on Monday elected Chairman of the Special Select Committee dealing with the Marijuana Bill.

The Committee will address the Government’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic (Control) Amendment Bill, which is seeking non-custodial sentences for persons in possession of marijuana weighing 15 grammes or less, with mandatory counselling, while those found with more than 15 grammes, but less than 30, would attract community service.

The Special Select Committee comprises Government and Opposition Members. The Government’s side will be represented by the Attorney General, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, Gail Teixeira; and Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport, Charles Ramson Jr.

The Opposition side includes of Members of Parliament, Khemraj Ramjattan; Amanza Walton-Desir and Sherod Duncan. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]