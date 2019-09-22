NA man stabbed to death by drinking buddies

An early morning drinking spree between several friends at Main Street, New Amsterdam turned deadly after one was allegedly stabbed to death.

Dead is Delroy James, a labourer of Patrick Dam, Angoy’s Avenue, New Amsterdam. Based on reports received, the victim and a few other men were imbibing alcohol when an argument broke out.

This quickly turned into a scuffle after which James was found lying motionless with several stab wounds to his lower back.

He was picked up and taken to New Amsterdam Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival. The suspects were arrested and are assisting with the investigations.